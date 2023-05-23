© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters

The cultural history of hummingbirds

By Samantha Wright
Published May 23, 2023 at 1:49 PM MDT
A green hummingbird takes nectar from a pink flower in New Mexico.
Noah Comet
A green hummingbird takes nectar from a pink flower in New Mexico.

Hundreds of migratory hummingbirds have already arrived in the Boise Foothills, the West Central Mountains and Treasure Valley backyards.

These tiny birds are a delight to watch but it turns out that flapping their wings 80 times a second and traveling more than five thousand miles to start a family are just the start of their achievements.

Their cultural place in our human history is often overlooked, leaving us unaware of their affect on the pre-Columbian Americas or even during World War II!

Noah Comet will be speaking tonight about The Cultural History of Hummingbirds in Boise at the invitation of the Golden Eagle Audubon Society. He’s a professor of English at the U.S. Naval Academy and joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his upcoming lecture.

Idaho Matters HummingbirdsHistory
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
