Nuclear power plants and uranium mines may be increasing in the Mountain West

U.S. support for nuclear power is the highest it's been in a decade and there are a number of proposals for new plants in our region. That could mean an uptick in domestic uranium mining.

Plus, we take you to a Mountain West town where billionaire Bill Gates and other investors plan to build a nuclear reactor to generate electricity, where locals are bracing for a huge influx of workers.

The Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey and Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan report for Idaho Matters.