Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The controversial Stanley to Redfish Lake Trail is about to open

By Samantha Wright
Published June 14, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT
The entrance to a gravel trail connecting Stanley to Redfish Lake.
Rachel Cohen
/
Boise State Public Radio
The 4.5-mile trail begins in Stanley's Pioneer Park and ends near the entrance to Redfish Lake.

Four years ago, a controversy erupted over a plan by the Sawtooth National Forest to build a trail between Stanley and Redfish Lake.

The U.S. Forest Service said it had bought an easement on private land to build the trail. The owner of the Sawtooth Valley Ranch said the agency didn’t have the right to build such an elaborate construction and that the trail plan doesn’t meet environmental regulations.

Back in 2019, we talked to David Boren who owns the ranch with his wife about his concerns and we talked with the Idaho Conservation League which filed a ‘friend of the court’ brief in favor of the trail.

While the lawsuit continued, the Forest Service has been building the trail and it’s supposed to open soon, possibly later this month. Boise State Public Radio News reporter Rachel Cohen has been following this story and joins Idaho Matters for an update.

Idaho Matters Redfish LakeStanley
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright
