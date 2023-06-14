The controversial Stanley to Redfish Lake Trail is about to open

Four years ago, a controversy erupted over a plan by the Sawtooth National Forest to build a trail between Stanley and Redfish Lake.

The U.S. Forest Service said it had bought an easement on private land to build the trail. The owner of the Sawtooth Valley Ranch said the agency didn’t have the right to build such an elaborate construction and that the trail plan doesn’t meet environmental regulations.

Back in 2019, we talked to David Boren who owns the ranch with his wife about his concerns and we talked with the Idaho Conservation League which filed a ‘friend of the court’ brief in favor of the trail.