© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Take a trip to McCall’s Cougar Island to talk about conservation

By George Prentice
Published June 15, 2023 at 1:55 PM MDT
billandkent
/
Flickr Creative Commons

As 2022 was coming to a close, we learned of a historic conservation easement agreement for part of Cougar Island on Payette Lake right across from McCall. Cougar Island was at risk of being commercially developed, but the Payette Land Trust purchased and helped craft a conservation agreement that will limit commercial encroachment on that high profile island.

Private land conservation is something that not a lot of people have known about historically. but the Payette Land Trust is changing that.

Craig Utter, the executive director of the Trust, sat down with our Morning Edition Host George Prentice to talk about Cougar Island.

Tags
Idaho Matters McCallCougar IslandConservation
Stay Connected
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
See stories by George Prentice

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate