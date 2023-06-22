© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Local program provides free produce to Idaho seniors

By Hannah Gardoski
Published June 22, 2023 at 2:06 PM MDT
A senior holds fresh produce from the Caldwell Farm to Fork Market.
1 of 2  — Participant 6.jpg
A senior holds fresh produce from the Caldwell Farm to Fork Market.
Photos courtesy of the University of Idaho
A senior receives vouchers from the Senior Produce Program.
2 of 2  — Giving vouchers 1.jpg
A senior receives vouchers from the Senior Produce Program.
Photos courtesy of the University of Idaho

This month, the Senior Produce Program returned to the Caldwell Farm to Fork Market - providing fresh produce for free to seniors. Vegetables, fruits and eggs aren't the only perks for those participating: the community is too.

Lindsey McConnell-Soong, the Health Equity Director for the University of Idaho and coordinator for the Senior Produce Program joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

