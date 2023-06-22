Local program provides free produce to Idaho seniors
A senior holds fresh produce from the Caldwell Farm to Fork Market.
A senior receives vouchers from the Senior Produce Program.
This month, the Senior Produce Program returned to the Caldwell Farm to Fork Market - providing fresh produce for free to seniors. Vegetables, fruits and eggs aren't the only perks for those participating: the community is too.
Lindsey McConnell-Soong, the Health Equity Director for the University of Idaho and coordinator for the Senior Produce Program joined Idaho Matters to talk more.