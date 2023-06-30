Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 30, 2023
Lori Vallow Daybell's brother speaks out, takeaways from the ID GOP summer meeting, an update on the Kohberger murder case and a look at some of the new laws that will take effect on July 1.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television
- Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor at the Idaho Statesman
- Nate Eaton, News Director at EastIdahoNews.com