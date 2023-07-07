Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 7, 2023
Parties are gearing up for the 2024 presidential caucus, federal wildland firefighters are facing a big issue, we take a look at the Idaho Health Data Exchange and the Fourth of July parade returned with some controversy.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Audrey Dutton with ProPublica
- Bryan Clark, opinion writer with the Idaho Statesman
- Logan Finney with Idaho Reports
- Murphy Woodhouse with the Mountain West News Bureau and Boise State Public Radio News