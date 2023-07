Here at Idaho Matters, it's no secret that we are true crime junkies. So when we found an all Idaho true crime podcast about Idaho murderers — we knew we had to have them on.

The podcast is called "Ghosts and Garnets: Murder in Idaho" and it's a labor of love for two lifelong friends, who are also true crime junkies. The creators of the show, Whitney Rivera and Camden Schacher, joined us to talk about crime, murder, Idaho and more.