A new study looks at the economic state of Black Idahoans

By Samantha Wright
Published July 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM MDT
“Idaho is the only U.S. state where Blacks earn more than Whites and all other races.” That’s the conclusion of a new study that looks at the history of Blacks in Idaho and asks why the Blackcommunity has had such economic success here.

The study is titled “Idaho Blacks: Quiet Economic Triumph of Enduring Champions” and it was written by Phillip Thompson, the Director of the Idaho Black History Museum and Rama Malladi, Associate Professor of Finance at California State University, Dominguez Hills. They joined Idaho Matters to discuss their findings.

