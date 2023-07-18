© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

First over-the-counter birth control approved by FDA

By Samantha Wright
Published July 18, 2023 at 1:38 PM MDT
One third of women in the U.S. who have tried to get birth control have had trouble getting a prescription when they need one.

Getting into a doctor to get the prescription is a major barrier, especially in a state like Idaho where a growing lack of physicians can make getting an appointment anytime soon very difficult. Lack of insurance, finding a pharmacy and not speaking English are other barriers to getting “the pill” when you need it.

The Food and Drug Administration has responded to this frustration by approving the first over-the-counter oral contraceptive. The pill will be available at drugstores, grocery stores, online and even at your local convenience store.

Dr. Sarah Prager, a professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Washington School of Medicine and Director of the departments family planning division joined Idaho Matters to talk about the new pill and what it means for women.

Idaho Matters Birth Control
Samantha Wright
