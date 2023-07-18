© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round to meet reporter Julie Luchetta at PreFunk in Nampa Thursday, July 20
Sports & Recreation
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Fish and Game to add more Chinook salmon to the Boise River

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM MDT
A woman holds a Chinook salmon.
1 of 3  — B2401EB2-A0A1-4887-98ED-C1ED21392364_1_105_c.jpeg
B. Pearson / Idaho Fish and Game
Idaho Fish and Game work to release Chinook salmon into the Boise River.
2 of 3  — 6AA6C289-501B-49BE-9AA4-FC7BC32DC2D4_1_105_c.jpeg
B. Pearson / Idaho Fish and Game
Idaho Fish and Game work to release Chinook salmon into the Boise River.
3 of 3  — E1EEF0A9-44EE-42BF-AC1A-FF3C2FB4AAC6_1_105_c.jpeg
B. Pearson / Idaho Fish and Game

It's time to grab your fishing poles because late last week the Boise River got a little more crowded as nearly 300 Chinook salmon were released into the water. And Idaho Fish and Game will be adding even more.

Brian Pearson, Southwest Regional Communications Manager and Matt O'Connell, Regional Conservation Officer for Idaho Fish and Game, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the salmon and what anglers can expect this fishing season.

Tags
Idaho Matters Chinook SalmonFishing
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate