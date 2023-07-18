Idaho Fish and Game to add more Chinook salmon to the Boise River
B. Pearson / Idaho Fish and Game
B. Pearson / Idaho Fish and Game
B. Pearson / Idaho Fish and Game
It's time to grab your fishing poles because late last week the Boise River got a little more crowded as nearly 300 Chinook salmon were released into the water. And Idaho Fish and Game will be adding even more.
Brian Pearson, Southwest Regional Communications Manager and Matt O'Connell, Regional Conservation Officer for Idaho Fish and Game, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the salmon and what anglers can expect this fishing season.