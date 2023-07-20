© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Bringing immunization education to rural Idaho communities

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 20, 2023 at 3:27 PM MDT
Mario de Haro-Marti, University of Idaho Extension Educator, presents on farm safety and immunization education to dairy employees in Jerome during an EXCITE mobile clinic.

Here in Idaho, 35 of the states 44 counties are rural, leaving many areas without sufficient access to healthcare or resources to help people make decisions about their health, like whether or not to be vaccinated.

Its for that reason that the University of Idaho Extension decided to take part in an initiative from the EXCITE program, which works to provide resources regarding adult immunization to vulnerable populations so that they have the opportunity to make informed decisions about their health.

Lindsey McConnell-Soong, the Health Equity Director for University of Idaho Extension and the Project Manager for EXCITE, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this project.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
