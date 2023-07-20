© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Join us for Another Round to meet reporter Julie Luchetta at PreFunk in Nampa Thursday, July 20
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Traditional Japanese art exhibition comes to Boise

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM MDT
Artist John Marshall applying dye to fabric.
1 of 7  — Artist John Marshall applying dye_web.jpg
Artist John Marshall applying dye to fabric.
Courtesy of the artist
John Marshall, Angel in the Garden, 2021, Natural pigments and vegetable dyes on Chinese cannabis; 46 x 72 in.
2 of 7  — John Marshall_Angel in the Garden_web (1).jpg
John Marshall, Angel in the Garden, 2021, Natural pigments and vegetable dyes on Chinese cannabis; 46 x 72 in.
Courtesy of the artist
Mika Toba; The other side of the Scarf, 2005; 4 ft 7.5 in x 6 ft.
3 of 7  — Mika Toba The Other Side of the Scarf.jpg
Mika Toba; The other side of the Scarf, 2005; 4 ft 7.5 in x 6 ft.
Courtesy of the artist
Cheryl Lawrence; Snowstorm (diptych), 2011. Katazome with indigo pigment on silk; 44 x 35 in. each panel.
4 of 7  — Cheryl Lawrence Snowstorm_diptych.jpg
Cheryl Lawrence; Snowstorm (diptych), 2011. Katazome with indigo pigment on silk; 44 x 35 in. each panel.
Courtesy of the artist
Akemi Nakano Cohn; Cycle of Renewal #4, 2014; Japanese rice paper dyed with indigo and natural dyes and Kakishibu; 28 x 50 x 7 in.
5 of 7  — Akemi Nakano Cohn Cycle of Renewal #4 Entire.jpg
Akemi Nakano Cohn; Cycle of Renewal #4, 2014; Japanese rice paper dyed with indigo and natural dyes and Kakishibu; 28 x 50 x 7 in.
Larry Fritz / Courtesy of the artist
Yuken Teruya; Parade From Far Far Away, 2014; Bingata technique on Linen; 15 x 535 in. (44.5 feet long).
6 of 7  — Yuken Teruya Parade from Far, Far Away Detail.jpg
Yuken Teruya; Parade From Far Far Away, 2014; Bingata technique on Linen; 15 x 535 in. (44.5 feet long).
Courtesy of the artist and Piero Atchugarry Gallery, Miami.
Fumiyo Imafuku; Cycle of Time – Memory of Place (detail), 2014, Cotton, Silk organza, Katazome, original technique, chemical dyes; 13 x 26 ft.
7 of 7  — Fumiyo Imafuku Cycle of Time Detail.jpg
Fumiyo Imafuku; Cycle of Time – Memory of Place (detail), 2014, Cotton, Silk organza, Katazome, original technique, chemical dyes; 13 x 26 ft.
Photo by Makoto Yano. / Courtesy of the artist

Earlier this month, the new Exhibit "Katazome Today: Migrations of Japanese Art" opened at the Boise Art Museum.

The exhibit centers around a unique Japanese process for dying fabrics and features seven artists who explore how this method has evolved over time and culture, sharing different interpretations of the technique.

Melanie Fales, Executive Director of the Boise Art Museum, Amy Chaloupka, curator of art at Whatcom Museum and dyer-artist John Marshal joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the exhibit.

Idaho Matters Boise Art Museum
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

