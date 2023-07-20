Traditional Japanese art exhibition comes to Boise
Earlier this month, the new Exhibit "Katazome Today: Migrations of Japanese Art" opened at the Boise Art Museum.
The exhibit centers around a unique Japanese process for dying fabrics and features seven artists who explore how this method has evolved over time and culture, sharing different interpretations of the technique.
Melanie Fales, Executive Director of the Boise Art Museum, Amy Chaloupka, curator of art at Whatcom Museum and dyer-artist John Marshal joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the exhibit.