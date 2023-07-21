Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 21, 2023
An update on school funding, a potential reroute of Idaho highway 55, graffiti rules in Boise may be changing, a look at the Empowering Parents grant and climate change could lead to heavier rainfall.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kaleb Roedel, Reporter for KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau
- Don Day, the Founder and Editor of BoiseDev.com
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News