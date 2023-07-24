© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Fighting a spike in crime in Canyon County

By Samantha Wright
Published July 24, 2023 at 12:42 PM MDT
Crime is up in Canyon County, according to the Idaho State Police Crime in Idaho report. Crime went up more than 10% from 2021 to 2022 and violent crimes, like murder and assault, went up dramatically.

Canyon County leaders have teamed up with Idaho's U.S. Attorney to fight what they’re calling a "dramatic rise" in violent crime in the county. Included in those leaders are U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit and Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police. They both joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the problem.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
