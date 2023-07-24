Fighting a spike in crime in Canyon County

Crime is up in Canyon County, according to the Idaho State Police Crime in Idaho report. Crime went up more than 10% from 2021 to 2022 and violent crimes, like murder and assault, went up dramatically.

Canyon County leaders have teamed up with Idaho's U.S. Attorney to fight what they’re calling a "dramatic rise" in violent crime in the county. Included in those leaders are U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit and Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police. They both joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the problem.

