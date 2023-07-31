© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How animals are beating the heat in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published July 31, 2023 at 2:36 PM MDT
Craig Brown
/
Flickr

According to the National Weather Service the average temperature this month in Boise was 97.2 degrees and the capital city had eight days over 100 degrees. In Twin Falls this month the average temp was 93.1 and in Mountain Home it was 96.3 degrees.

So by anyone’s definition it’s hot out there - for us and for all the wild animals who call Idaho home. Because they can’t pop inside for a little air conditioning animals have adapted to the heat in different ways, including splooting.

According to the Collins Dictionary definition, splooting is “the act of lying flat on the stomach with the legs stretched out,” and you’ve probably seen squirrels doing this on sidewalks and in trees.

A dog showing off it's rear end by laying down on the ground in a sploot.
1 of 5  — Spud - Amanda Johnson dog splooting.jpg
Amanda Johnson
A small dog "splooting" on top of a blue blanket.
2 of 5  — Jingle Bell - Kristin Jackson dog splooting.jpg
Kristin Jackson
3 of 5  — Juniper - Abby Davids 1.png
4 of 5  — Juniper - Abby Davids.png
5 of 5  — squirrel - Kristine Lee.png

So, how does splooting actually help squirrels cool down? And how do other animals in Idaho, like turkey vultures, cool off? To answer these wildlife questions we asked Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Education Supervisor, Victoria Runnoe to stop by Idaho Matters and help explain.

Tags
Idaho Matters HeatAnimals
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate