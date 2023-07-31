How animals are beating the heat in Idaho

According to the National Weather Service the average temperature this month in Boise was 97.2 degrees and the capital city had eight days over 100 degrees. In Twin Falls this month the average temp was 93.1 and in Mountain Home it was 96.3 degrees.

So by anyone’s definition it’s hot out there - for us and for all the wild animals who call Idaho home. Because they can’t pop inside for a little air conditioning animals have adapted to the heat in different ways, including splooting.

According to the Collins Dictionary definition, splooting is “the act of lying flat on the stomach with the legs stretched out,” and you’ve probably seen squirrels doing this on sidewalks and in trees.

1 of 5 — Spud - Amanda Johnson dog splooting.jpg Amanda Johnson 2 of 5 — Jingle Bell - Kristin Jackson dog splooting.jpg Kristin Jackson 3 of 5 — Juniper - Abby Davids 1.png 4 of 5 — Juniper - Abby Davids.png 5 of 5 — squirrel - Kristine Lee.png

So, how does splooting actually help squirrels cool down? And how do other animals in Idaho, like turkey vultures, cool off? To answer these wildlife questions we asked Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Education Supervisor, Victoria Runnoe to stop by Idaho Matters and help explain.