What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 4, 2023

By Samantha Wright
Published August 4, 2023 at 1:46 PM MDT
Boise Police at the scene of a shooting on Thursday, August 3.
Troy Oppie
/
Boise State Public Radio
Boise Police at the scene of a shooting on Thursday, August 3.

A look at Lori Vallow Daybell's sentencing, fatal shootings have increased in Boise, Woodings' council seat may soon be filled, the BLM is helping to restore ecosystems and the McCall-Donnelly School District is working to support its employees with more affordable housing.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
Samantha Wright

