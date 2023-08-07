Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 4, 2023
A look at Lori Vallow Daybell's sentencing, fatal shootings have increased in Boise, Woodings' council seat may soon be filled, the BLM is helping to restore ecosystems and the McCall-Donnelly School District is working to support its employees with more affordable housing.
Our journalist panel today:
- Gretchen Parsons, Managing Editor with BoiseDev.com
- Kaitlyn Hart with EastIdahoNews.com
- Nicole Blanchard, Outdoors reporter with the Idaho Statesman
- Sadie Dittenber, Reporter with Idaho Ed News
- Will Walkey, Reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau and Wyoming Public Media