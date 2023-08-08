An update on Medicaid unwinding in Idaho

Since the start of April, over 100,000 people in Idaho saw their Medicaid health insurance dropped thanks to what’s being called "Medicaid unwinding."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare was not allowed to drop people from Medicaid, even if they were no longer eligible for the coverage.

Then in December, Congress said states could remove people who no longer qualify and as we’ve reported, IDHW has been re-evaluating the cases of over 153,000 people to see if they can stay on the program.

So what’s happening to the people kicked off Medicaid? And what happens next?

Kyle Pfannenstiel covers health care for the Idaho Capital Sun and wrote a story about how this part of the unwinding is just the beginning. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more.