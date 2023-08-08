© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Tracking the travel expenses of Idaho's university presidents

By Samantha Wright
Published August 8, 2023 at 2:20 PM MDT
mikroman6
/
Getty Images

The presidents of Idaho's colleges and universities did a lot of traveling last year around the state, the country and even overseas.

Some of those trips covered statehouse meetings, conferences and sporting events and one trip was to Japan to sign an international partnership to train more students to work in the semiconductor industry.

Some of those trips were free, some were chartered flights and after sifting through a lot of records, Idaho Education News found the presidents spent $150,000 over 12 months and at least one Idaho lawmaker is questioning spending that much cash.

Kevin Richert, Senior Reporter and blogger with Idaho Education News, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this story.

Tags
Idaho Matters TravelIdaho Universities
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate