Tracking the travel expenses of Idaho's university presidents

The presidents of Idaho's colleges and universities did a lot of traveling last year around the state, the country and even overseas.

Some of those trips covered statehouse meetings, conferences and sporting events and one trip was to Japan to sign an international partnership to train more students to work in the semiconductor industry.

Some of those trips were free, some were chartered flights and after sifting through a lot of records, Idaho Education News found the presidents spent $150,000 over 12 months and at least one Idaho lawmaker is questioning spending that much cash.

Kevin Richert, Senior Reporter and blogger with Idaho Education News, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this story.