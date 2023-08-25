© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 24, 2023

By Troy Oppie
Published August 25, 2023 at 3:49 PM MDT
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is pushing back on the results of an audit, a local woman is recovering after contracting a flesh-eating disease, the Kohberger trial has been delayed, Pocatello students are returning to the classroom after. a devastating fire, there will soon be a new spot to enjoy wine and we get an update on the AG's lawsuit against the State Board of Education.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableIdaho Department of Health and WelfareRaul LabradorBryan Kohberger
Troy Oppie
Troy Oppie is a reporter and local host of 'All Things Considered' for Boise State Public Radio News.
