Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 1, 2023
State lawmakers are petitioning for a special session, some Idaho Republicans are calling out party censures, a library board official has been arrested for embezzlement, legislatures are pushing to increase PILT payments and there's been a spike in human caused fires.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Nicole Blanchard, outdoors reporter for the Idaho Statesman
- Andrea Olson withEastIdahoNews.com
- Logan Finney with Idaho Reports