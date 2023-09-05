© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Exploring the Idaho night sky with photography

By Samantha Wright
Published September 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT
A photo from Craters of the Moon capturing the night sky.
1 of 3  — ID_CratersOfTheMoon_AstroTowers.jpg
Nate Liles
A photo of a comet passing over the Tetons in Wyoming.
2 of 3  — WY_Tetons_CometNeowise.jpg
Nate Liles
A photo from Tucson, Arizona capturing the night sky.
3 of 3  — AZ_Tucson_SaguaroAstro.jpg
Nate Liles

Imagine a panoramic view of a field of stars or a beautiful desert landscape with a time lapse of galaxies crawling across the night sky. These are just some the amazing pictures captured by astrophotographer Nate Liles.

Nate is coming back to the Sun Valley Museum of Art to share some of his tips and tricks for taking pictures of the night sky and he joined Idaho Matters to chat ahead of his visit.

Tags
Idaho Matters PhotographyDark Sky Reserve
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate