Exploring the Idaho night sky with photography
1 of 3 — ID_CratersOfTheMoon_AstroTowers.jpg
Nate Liles
2 of 3 — WY_Tetons_CometNeowise.jpg
Nate Liles
3 of 3 — AZ_Tucson_SaguaroAstro.jpg
Nate Liles
Imagine a panoramic view of a field of stars or a beautiful desert landscape with a time lapse of galaxies crawling across the night sky. These are just some the amazing pictures captured by astrophotographer Nate Liles.
Nate is coming back to the Sun Valley Museum of Art to share some of his tips and tricks for taking pictures of the night sky and he joined Idaho Matters to chat ahead of his visit.