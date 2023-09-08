Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 8, 2023
Republican lawmakers continue to gain support for a special session, agricultural workers in the West are facing mental health issues, Idaho Power wants to make changes to their net metering policies and a look at Biden's new SAVE program.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Christina Lords, editor-in-chief of Idaho Capital Sun
- Kaleb Roedel, Reporter for KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau
- Rachel Cohen, South Central Idaho reporter for Boise State Public Radio