Breaking down Idaho's public school bathroom law

Last March, the Idaho Legislature passed, and Governor Brad Little signed, a bill that sets new bathroom policy for Idaho public schools. It requires that students must use the bathroom or locker room that corresponds with the gender they were assigned at birth.

The law went into effect in July, but was paused by a district judge last month while a lawsuit works its way through the courts.

On Wednesday, Judge David Nye heard arguments from both sides about the current temporary restraining order and a request for a preliminary injunction in the case.

So what happens now? Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson and McKay Cunningham, the Director of on-campus Experiential Learning at the College of Idaho, joined Idaho Matters to help answer that question and break down the lawsuit.