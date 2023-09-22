Preserving the Oregon Trail in Idaho
Not so long ago, thousands of people traveled from the east coast to the west coast on horses and covered wagons looking for gold or land or just a better life.
Those that came to, or through, Idaho followed the Oregon Trail which at times was just a set of ruts through tall grass.
The Oregon-California Trails Association works to preserve the Trail and educate folks about the history behind it.
Author Jerry Eichhorst is the president of the Idaho chapter and he’ll be talking about the Oregon Trail Monday, Sept. 25 at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise and he joined Idaho Matters to talk about the Trail and how it looks today.