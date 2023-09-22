© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Preserving the Oregon Trail in Idaho

Samantha Wright
Published September 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM MDT
A pair of dirt tracks snake through a mostly flat landscape of sagebrush. A small Oregon Trail marker sits on the right side of the picture.
1 of 3  — North Alternate 2 - Teapot Dome.jpg
Part of the Oregon Trail in Idaho.
Jerry Eichhorst
A brown sign that says "Parting of the Ways" sits in front of a field of sagebrush.
2 of 3  — Main Oregon Trail 10 - Parting of the Ways.jpg
Decision time for Oregon Trail riders. Turn right and head for Oregon or turn left and try your hand at some California gold.
Jerry Eichhorst
A dirt brown gully runs through scrubby trees.
3 of 3  — Hudspeth Cutoff 1.JPG
The Oregon Trail was rough and rocky and not for the faint of heart.
Jerry Eichhorst

Not so long ago, thousands of people traveled from the east coast to the west coast on horses and covered wagons looking for gold or land or just a better life.

Those that came to, or through, Idaho followed the Oregon Trail which at times was just a set of ruts through tall grass.

The Oregon-California Trails Association works to preserve the Trail and educate folks about the history behind it.

Author Jerry Eichhorst is the president of the Idaho chapter and he’ll be talking about the Oregon Trail Monday, Sept. 25 at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise and he joined Idaho Matters to talk about the Trail and how it looks today.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
