© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: September 27, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published September 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM MDT
A nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine.
Orlin Wagner
/
AP
A nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine.

The rollout of the latest COVID-19 vaccine has been running into some obstacles. There's high demand, insurance headaches and supply delays from coast to coast.

The CDC signed off on the latest vaccine almost two weeks ago for everyone ages six months and up after cases started rising again in late summer. Health experts are hoping these new shots will help protect people during the upcoming respiratory virus season.

So, why are people having a hard time finding the vaccine? Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to help answer this question.

Tags
Idaho Matters COVID-19Doctors RoundtableMeasles
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate