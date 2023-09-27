Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: September 27, 2023

The rollout of the latest COVID-19 vaccine has been running into some obstacles. There's high demand, insurance headaches and supply delays from coast to coast.

The CDC signed off on the latest vaccine almost two weeks ago for everyone ages six months and up after cases started rising again in late summer. Health experts are hoping these new shots will help protect people during the upcoming respiratory virus season.

So, why are people having a hard time finding the vaccine? Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to help answer this question.

