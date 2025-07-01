© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Making culinary history: Amano chef wins a James Beard Award

By Lucina Glynn
Published July 1, 2025 at 1:56 PM MDT
They say “third time's the charm,” but for one Caldwell chef, it took four times to make culinary history.

After being named a semifinalist for four consecutive years, Chef Salvador Alamilla became just the second Idahoan to win a James Beard Award.

Often called the Oscars of the food world, the award recognized the Amano restaurant chef as the Mountain Region’s Best Chef, and is a testament to Alamilla’s culinary excellence and ability to bring his culture to life.

Chef Salvador Alamilla joined Idaho Matters to talk about his journey to a James Beard Award.

