Making culinary history: Amano chef wins a James Beard Award

They say “third time's the charm,” but for one Caldwell chef, it took four times to make culinary history.

After being named a semifinalist for four consecutive years, Chef Salvador Alamilla became just the second Idahoan to win a James Beard Award.

Often called the Oscars of the food world, the award recognized the Amano restaurant chef as the Mountain Region’s Best Chef, and is a testament to Alamilla’s culinary excellence and ability to bring his culture to life.

Chef Salvador Alamilla joined Idaho Matters to talk about his journey to a James Beard Award.

