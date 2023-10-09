© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Education
Idaho Matters

Hunting for Dinosaurs in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published October 9, 2023 at 2:01 PM MDT
Underneath our feet are what's left of the bones of millions of animals that roamed the Rockies long before we were born.

The fossils of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures can be found from Idaho to Wyoming to Canada, if you know where to look for them.

So where are the best parks and trails to find fossils or to learn more about their history? To answer those questions we turn to Dr. Patricia Quinlisk, the former Medical Director and State Epidemiologist with the Iowa Department of Public Health and in her spare time she's something of a dinosaur expert.

Dinosaurs Rocky Mountains
Samantha Wright
