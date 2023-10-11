How Idaho artists are finding inspiration in their heritage

Each year, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the country celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month which was established to honor the many contributions that Latino Americans have made to the fabric of our society. From the economy to politics to medicine the impact is immeasurable, especially when it comes to the creative community.

As the month comes to an end we wanted to take some time to showcase the influence of this rich culture in Idaho through the eyes of three artists. Writer Tomas Baiza, poet Hannah Cook and painter and sculptor Veiko Valencia joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

