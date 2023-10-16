© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Breaking down the three main issues of the 2023 Idaho Policy Forum

By Samantha Wright
Published October 16, 2023 at 1:58 PM MDT
The College of Idaho
The College of Idaho Facebook
The College of Idaho

One year ago, we were talking about living in a time of extreme political polarization where the problems of the day are drowned out by arguments and rhetoric, and this year is no different. With too much political noise and not enough people talking about or trying to effectively solve those problems.

The College of Idaho is tackling three of those problems this year with their second Idaho Policy Forum bringing together a wide group of speakers to talk about the open primary initiative, green energy and school vouchers. And before Wednesday, Oct. 25's forum, Idaho Matters wanted to take a deep dive into these topics as well.

College Of Idaho Energy efficiency School Vouchers
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
Samantha Wright

