Breaking down the three main issues of the 2023 Idaho Policy Forum

One year ago, we were talking about living in a time of extreme political polarization where the problems of the day are drowned out by arguments and rhetoric, and this year is no different. With too much political noise and not enough people talking about or trying to effectively solve those problems.

The College of Idaho is tackling three of those problems this year with their second Idaho Policy Forum bringing together a wide group of speakers to talk about the open primary initiative, green energy and school vouchers. And before Wednesday, Oct. 25's forum, Idaho Matters wanted to take a deep dive into these topics as well.

