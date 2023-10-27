Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 27, 2023
The Boise mayor’s race is heating up, Senate bill 1100 has been blocked once again, state officials hope to increase enrollment in the WIC program and we give you an update on the AG's lawsuit against the Board of Education.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kyle Pfannenstiel, reporter for Idaho Capital Sun
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News
- Ian Max Stevenson covers the City of Boise and climate change for theIdaho Statesman