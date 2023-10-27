© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 27, 2023

By Troy Oppie
Published October 27, 2023 at 2:17 PM MDT
The front of the Idaho Capitol building showing the bell and stairs. Two people are standing on the left-hand side.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

The Boise mayor’s race is heating up, Senate bill 1100 has been blocked once again, state officials hope to increase enrollment in the WIC program and we give you an update on the AG's lawsuit against the Board of Education.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

WIC Reporter Roundtable Elections
Troy Oppie
Troy Oppie is a reporter and local host of 'All Things Considered' for Boise State Public Radio News.
Troy Oppie

