The global impact of the war in Ukraine

Last February when Russia invaded Ukraine, the conflict began reshaping our world in ways most of us couldn’t have imagined.

As thousands died in the war many more fled the fighting, becoming overnight refugees who were displaced all over the globe.

Countries far from the fighting have become involved in a tangled web of politics and the economic ramifications of the invasion are still being felt as the prices of things once made in Ukraine, like wheat and fertilizer skyrocket.

It’s not an understatement to say that the war is reshaping the structure of our world and it’s something that Ralph Bild has been studying. He was a CIA intelligence analyst for more than 25 years and he taught history and economics in the Boise school district for years and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.