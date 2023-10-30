© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
The global impact of the war in Ukraine

By Samantha Wright
Published October 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM MDT
Ukrainian and U.S. flags fly in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Valentyn Ogirenko
/
Reuters
Ukrainian and U.S. flags fly in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Last February when Russia invaded Ukraine, the conflict began reshaping our world in ways most of us couldn’t have imagined.

As thousands died in the war many more fled the fighting, becoming overnight refugees who were displaced all over the globe.

Countries far from the fighting have become involved in a tangled web of politics and the economic ramifications of the invasion are still being felt as the prices of things once made in Ukraine, like wheat and fertilizer skyrocket.

It’s not an understatement to say that the war is reshaping the structure of our world and it’s something that Ralph Bild has been studying. He was a CIA intelligence analyst for more than 25 years and he taught history and economics in the Boise school district for years and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
