What's next for space exploration?

For more than 60 years, humans have been exploring space. From launching the first satellite to the moon landing to sending a rover to Mars.

These breakthroughs have changed, not just how we see our universe, but the way we live in it. And today, that exploration continues.

So, as NASA persists in their trek to the final frontier, we thought we'd take a look at what's in store for the next 20 years in space. Retired senior engineer Paul Nelson joined Idaho Matters to answer our questions.

