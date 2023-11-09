© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Educating people about dog diabetes

By Samantha Wright
Published November 9, 2023 at 2:22 PM MST
Janet Tweedle's dog, Cooper.
Janet Tweedle
Janet Tweedle's dog, Cooper.

World Diabetes Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 14 which focuses on educating people about the disease.
 
While more people are learning about the illness, there's still a lot they don't know, including the fact that diabetes is not a human-only disease. Other animals can be affected, including dogs.

 According to Cornell's Veterinary School, up to 1% of all dogs may get the disease, and pet owners are often devastated when they learn their pup has it.

About seven years ago, Janet Tweedle learned that her Jack Russell, Cooper, had diabetes. Janet is a retired registered nurse and a certified diabetes educator, and so with some help from her veterinarian and other specialists, she began treating Cooper for his illness and the complications that came along the way.

As Janet did this, she became determined to share her knowledge with others who are also working to give their dogs a chance at a longer life with the disease. She joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Tags
Idaho Matters DiabetesDogs
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate