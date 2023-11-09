Educating people about dog diabetes

World Diabetes Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 14 which focuses on educating people about the disease.



While more people are learning about the illness, there's still a lot they don't know, including the fact that diabetes is not a human-only disease. Other animals can be affected, including dogs.

According to Cornell's Veterinary School, up to 1% of all dogs may get the disease, and pet owners are often devastated when they learn their pup has it.

About seven years ago, Janet Tweedle learned that her Jack Russell, Cooper, had diabetes. Janet is a retired registered nurse and a certified diabetes educator, and so with some help from her veterinarian and other specialists, she began treating Cooper for his illness and the complications that came along the way.

As Janet did this, she became determined to share her knowledge with others who are also working to give their dogs a chance at a longer life with the disease. She joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

