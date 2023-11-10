© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 10, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published November 10, 2023 at 1:59 PM MST
A red "Emergency" sign.
iStockphoto.com

How lawmakers are responding to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare audit, an update on Emergency Medical Services in Valley County, next steps for Highland High Schools rebuild and two Idaho newspapers are closing.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Idaho Department of Health and WelfareEmergency Medical ServicesReporter Roundtable
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

