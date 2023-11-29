© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Community gives back to Kuna animal sanctuary

By Samantha Wright
Published November 29, 2023 at 2:25 PM MST
A pink pig lays behind a bush.
Dominifarm Animal Sanctuary

Giving Tuesday was Nov. 28, a day designed to raise much-needed cash for nonprofit organizations.

Each year, Boise State Public Radio celebrates the day by giving back to the community. We ask you to to nominate your favorite local nonprofit and then we select two nominees to receive $1,000 in on-air messaging grants. This year those two nonprofits were Gr8ter and the Dominifarm Animal Sanctuary!

Dominifarm Animal Sanctuary is a farm located in Kuna and provides a permanent and loving home to all types of abandoned, abused and special-needs farm animals. Dominique Delobbe, the founder and president of Dominifarm Animal Sanctuary joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Giving Tuesday
Samantha Wright
