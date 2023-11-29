Community gives back to Kuna animal sanctuary

Giving Tuesday was Nov. 28, a day designed to raise much-needed cash for nonprofit organizations.

Each year, Boise State Public Radio celebrates the day by giving back to the community. We ask you to to nominate your favorite local nonprofit and then we select two nominees to receive $1,000 in on-air messaging grants. This year those two nonprofits were Gr8ter and the Dominifarm Animal Sanctuary!

Dominifarm Animal Sanctuary is a farm located in Kuna and provides a permanent and loving home to all types of abandoned, abused and special-needs farm animals. Dominique Delobbe, the founder and president of Dominifarm Animal Sanctuary joined Idaho Matters to talk more.