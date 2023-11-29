How the James Castle House is connecting artists to the past

For over forty years, artist James Castle drew inspiration from his home, creating impactful work that challenged certain aspects of the art world.

Today, that same house has provided similar inspiration for 22 other artists all of whom have lived and worked in the space, bringing new life and understanding the historic site.

The latest exhibition at the James Castle House is "Interlude: A Five-Year Residency Retrospective" which is pairing together Castle's artwork with the visiting artists work, giving viewers a glimpse at the special connection between the past and the present.

Kristen Hill, Cultural Sites Program Manager, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the exhibit.