Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How the James Castle House is connecting artists to the past

By Hannah Gardoski
Published November 29, 2023 at 2:32 PM MST
Kristen Hill provides a guided tour of the James Castle House gallery with live American Sign Language interpretation.
Brandon Loureiro
/
The James Castle House
Kristen Hill provides a guided tour of the James Castle House gallery with live American Sign Language interpretation.

For over forty years, artist James Castle drew inspiration from his home, creating impactful work that challenged certain aspects of the art world.

Today, that same house has provided similar inspiration for 22 other artists all of whom have lived and worked in the space, bringing new life and understanding the historic site.

The latest exhibition at the James Castle House is "Interlude: A Five-Year Residency Retrospective" which is pairing together Castle's artwork with the visiting artists work, giving viewers a glimpse at the special connection between the past and the present.

Kristen Hill, Cultural Sites Program Manager, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the exhibit.

