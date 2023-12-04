'A Christmas Story' actor comes to Boise for special showing

For the last 40 years, one Christmas movie has steadily gained a following of faithful viewers and has gotten bigger each year. The flick is broadcast for 24 hours from Christmas Eve through Christmas Day on networks like TBS and TNT.



If you’re familiar with the catch phrases “I triple dog dare you” or “you’ll shoot your eye out, kid," chances are you’ve seen A Christmas Story, starring Peter Billingsley as Ralphie.

Now he’s in Idaho, and he’s a board member of the Idaho Film Society, which is hosting a special 40th anniversary showing of "A Christmas Story" at the Egyptian Theater on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Billingsley joined Idaho Matters along with Aidan Brezonick, filmmaker and executive director of the society, to talk more.