How Corpus Christi House is filling a crucial gap for those in need

Over the last few years, the number of people in Ada County experiencing homelessness has risen by nearly 10%, making services provided by local shelters more important than ever.

In Boise, the Corpus Christi House is the primary day-use shelter in the city, filling a crucial gap for those in need of help, especially as temperatures start to get colder.

This month, the nonprofit is celebrating their 20th anniversary, so we thought we’d invite them to talk more about the work they're doing in the community.

Chad Summervill, a member of Corpus Christi's board of directors, and volunteer Chloe Kennedy joined Idaho Matters to talk more.