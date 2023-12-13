© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

What to Watch: The top 10 tv and movies of 2023

Published December 13, 2023 at 2:11 PM MST
Movie theater seats.
Louis A Habash
/
Flickr

After a year of tears and joy on tv and the big screen, our resident movie critic George Prentice has put together his top 10 thing to watch for 2023!

Tags
Idaho Matters What to watchMoviesTV
Stay Connected

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate