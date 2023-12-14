© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Opera Idaho vocal group celebrates the holidays

By Samantha Wright
Published December 14, 2023 at 1:51 PM MST
The Critical Mass Vocal Artists sing at a concert.
Brenda Winkle
/
Critical Mass Vocal Artists
The Critical Mass Vocal Artists sing at a concert.

Christmas music and Charles Dickens, what better ways are there to celebrate the holiday season? Which is why Opera Idaho's choral group has put them both together in a special concert celebration!

The Critical Mass Vocal Artists group will be singing classic Christmas songs this Saturday, Dec. 16, while the talented Samantha Silva reads Charles Dickens.

Dr. C. Michael Porter, CMVA's Artistic Director and author Samantha Silva joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming event.

Tags
Idaho Matters Opera IdahoBooks
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate