Opera Idaho vocal group celebrates the holidays

Christmas music and Charles Dickens, what better ways are there to celebrate the holiday season? Which is why Opera Idaho's choral group has put them both together in a special concert celebration!

The Critical Mass Vocal Artists group will be singing classic Christmas songs this Saturday, Dec. 16, while the talented Samantha Silva reads Charles Dickens.

Dr. C. Michael Porter, CMVA's Artistic Director and author Samantha Silva joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming event.

