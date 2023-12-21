© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
How one organization is working to end homelessness for families

By Hannah Gardoski
Published December 21, 2023 at 1:53 PM MST
As the state of Idaho continues to grow, so does the need for affordable housing.

And though rental prices may have decreased in certain areas of the Treasure Valley this year, families are still struggling to make ends meet, leading to an increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness.

Which is why nonprofits like Catch are working to provide housing for those in need, especially ahead of the holidays.

Jeremy Blades, Catch's Director of Ada County Housing Services, and Whitney Morgan, Catch's Development Director, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

Idaho Matters HomelessnessAffordable Housing
