A new plan to tackle Idaho's three biggest health concerns

By Samantha Wright
Published January 16, 2024 at 1:48 PM MST
If someone asked you, "What’s your top priority when it comes to health care?" what would you say?

That’s the question a group of 23 different hospitals, health districts and other agencies asked the people who live in ten counties in Western Idaho.

The answers are in, and now that group, known as the Western Idaho Community Health Collaborative, or WICHC for short, has an action plan to try to address the top three concerns of community members.

Alexis Pickering, the Western Idaho Community Health Collaborative Program Manager; Angie Gribble, Senior Director of Community Health and Engagement with St. Lukes Health System; and Megan Remaley, Director of Community Impact with United Way of Treasure Valley, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the survey.

Idaho Matters Mental HealthAffordable HousingHealth Care
Samantha Wright
