Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 26, 2024
A new bill is looking to establish a mandatory minimum sentence for those trafficking fentanyl, a well known Boise restaurant is closing it's doors, the Idaho Legislatures budget meeting was canceled and an update on wildland firefighter pay raises.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Logan Finney withIdaho Reports
- Clark Corbin with theIdaho Capital Sun
- Gretchen Parsons, Managing Editor with BoiseDev.com
- Murphy Woodhouse Mountain West News Bureau Boise Reporter