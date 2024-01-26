© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
2023 tax statements will be sent out early next week
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 26, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published January 26, 2024 at 2:18 PM MST
Counterfeit pills containing fentanyl
Drug Enforcement Administration
These pills were made to look like Oxycodone, but they're actually an illicit form of the potent painkiller fentanyl.

A new bill is looking to establish a mandatory minimum sentence for those trafficking fentanyl, a well known Boise restaurant is closing it's doors, the Idaho Legislatures budget meeting was canceled and an update on wildland firefighter pay raises.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableIdaho LegislatureFentanyl
