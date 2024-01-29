© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round at Boise Brewing February 15
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The issue of public encampments makes its way to the Supreme Court

By Samantha Wright
Published January 29, 2024 at 2:35 PM MST
A tents sits out in a public space.
Tania Gail
/
Flickr

The U.S. Supreme Court is going to take up the issue of camping in public places five years after a Boise case put limits on what cities can do to stop people experiencing homelessness from sleeping outside.

The decision in the Martin v. Boise case has been cited by many cities, who say homeless encampments have been growing due in part to a lack of affordable housing.

Now a new case that comes from Grants Pass, Oregon, has both cities hoping to curb camping, and homeless advocates who say people have nowhere else to go are turning their focus to the Supreme Court, which will take up the case later this year.

Rachel Spacek is a reporter for the Idaho Statesman, and she took a deep dive into this story and what a Supreme Court decision could mean for Boise's homeless population.

Tags
Idaho Matters HomelessnessCamping
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate