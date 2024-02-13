Breaking down the Idaho school choice bill

The Idaho Legislature has a new school choice bill that GOP lawmakers introduced to the legislature at the end of January.

Lawmakers have tried over the past several years to put some kind of program in place that would let parents choose where their kids go to school using everything from vouchers to education savings accounts, but none of those past proposals have become law.

We want to take a deep dive into school choice, and we’re talking a lot about how this would affect kids and parents, public and private schools, charter and religious schools, taxpayers and educators.

Idaho Matters wanted to break down exactly what’s in this year’s bill, so we asked Ian Max Stevenson with the Idaho Statesman to sit down and talk about it.

