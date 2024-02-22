© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho school boards weigh in on school choice

By Samantha Wright
Published February 22, 2024 at 2:13 PM MST
A student writes on worksheets in class.
Preston Gannaway for NPR
A student writes on worksheets in class.

Lawmakers have tried over the past several years to put some kind of program in place that would help parents pay for private school using everything from vouchers to education savings accounts, but none of those past proposals have become law.

We want to take a deep dive into school choice, and we’re planning a series of conversations about how this would affect kids and parents, public and private schools, charter and religious schools, taxpayers and educators.

So we asked Quinn Perry, the Policy and Government Affairs Director for the Idaho School Boards Association, to join Idaho Matters for a conversation about a bill before the Idaho Legislature that would provide $5000 in tax credits to parents who enroll their children in private school.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho LegislatureStudents
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate