Idaho school boards weigh in on school choice

Lawmakers have tried over the past several years to put some kind of program in place that would help parents pay for private school using everything from vouchers to education savings accounts, but none of those past proposals have become law.

We want to take a deep dive into school choice, and we’re planning a series of conversations about how this would affect kids and parents, public and private schools, charter and religious schools, taxpayers and educators.

So we asked Quinn Perry, the Policy and Government Affairs Director for the Idaho School Boards Association, to join Idaho Matters for a conversation about a bill before the Idaho Legislature that would provide $5000 in tax credits to parents who enroll their children in private school.

