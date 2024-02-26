© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How one nonprofit is giving single mothers a safe place to call home

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 26, 2024 at 2:47 PM MST
Two small hands hold on to a larger hand.
Vladimir Agafonkin
/
Flickr

Finding affordable housing in today's economy, especially as a single parent, is no easy feat. And when you add going back to school to the equation, things can get hard to balance.

Which is why nonprofits like The House Next Door are working to provide support to moms in need, giving their families a safe place to call home.

Melinda Romayor, the Executive Director of the nonprofit, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the organization.

Tags
Idaho Matters Affordable HousingParentingEducation
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate