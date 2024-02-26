How one nonprofit is giving single mothers a safe place to call home
Finding affordable housing in today's economy, especially as a single parent, is no easy feat. And when you add going back to school to the equation, things can get hard to balance.
Which is why nonprofits like The House Next Door are working to provide support to moms in need, giving their families a safe place to call home.
Melinda Romayor, the Executive Director of the nonprofit, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the organization.