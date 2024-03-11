© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Art and the digital age: What do they have in common?

By Hannah Gardoski
Published March 11, 2024 at 2:25 PM MDT
Have you ever wondered if there's a connection between vintage signs and death masks?

Perhaps not, but that's exactly the kind of question that the Sun Valley Museum of Art is encouraging you to ask in their upcoming Mashup. The special lecture series is a partnership between the museum and Boise State's College of Innovation and Design.

Jen Schneider, Boise State's Associate Dean of the College of Innovation and Design, joined Idaho Matters to give us a preview.

Idaho Matters Boise State UniversitySun Valley
