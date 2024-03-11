Art and the digital age: What do they have in common?

Have you ever wondered if there's a connection between vintage signs and death masks?

Perhaps not, but that's exactly the kind of question that the Sun Valley Museum of Art is encouraging you to ask in their upcoming Mashup. The special lecture series is a partnership between the museum and Boise State's College of Innovation and Design.

Jen Schneider, Boise State's Associate Dean of the College of Innovation and Design, joined Idaho Matters to give us a preview.

