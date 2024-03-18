How new drugs are changing the way we treat diabetes

You may have seen ads for them, drugs to treat diabetes with names like Ozempic and Wegovy. You may even know folks who are taking them to treat their disease or to lose weight.

These are a new class of drugs, and they are changing the way many people manage their illnesses. They’re also being misused by many as a quick and easy way to lose weight.

Michael Biddle is a doctor of pharmacy and the ambulatory care pharmacist with St. Luke's Humphreys Diabetes Center in Boise, and he joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about these drugs.

